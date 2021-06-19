Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report sales of $660,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $800,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $3.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $4.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VXRT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 25,364,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,438,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

