Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.75 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $296.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $304.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $284.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,782,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,363. Webster Financial has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

