Analysts Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

HEPA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 1,551,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

