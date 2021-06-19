Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce sales of $120.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.70 million and the lowest is $120.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $100.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $469.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $479.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $533.30 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,018. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,545.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

