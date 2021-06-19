Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.99. 3,488,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,938. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. Newell Brands has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $30.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

