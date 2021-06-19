Analysts Offer Predictions for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Desjardins also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.37 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XBC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.55.

TSE XBC opened at C$4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.66 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

