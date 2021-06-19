Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $83.60

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DD traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $76.43. 6,310,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,966. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 171,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 135,516 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

