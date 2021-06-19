Analysts Set National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target at $49.30

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.