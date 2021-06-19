Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT at $205.96

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NXPI stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.10. 4,796,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,743. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 106,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

