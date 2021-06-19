Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT at $41.50

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $34,510,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 3,812,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,914. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

