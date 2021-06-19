Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price at $10.29

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,914,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

