Analyzing Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intesa Sanpaolo and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 5 7 0 2.58 UBS Group 1 4 9 0 2.57

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A UBS Group 19.84% 11.67% 0.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and UBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $52.10 billion 1.04 $4.66 billion N/A N/A UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.58 $6.56 billion $1.79 8.67

UBS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Risk & Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UBS Group pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UBS Group beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of approximately 3,752 branches in Italy and 1,047 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking services, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. This division serves institutional, corporate, and wealth management clients. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

