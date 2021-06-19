Analyzing QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QNB and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.84% 12.86% 1.16% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 31.84% 10.78% 1.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QNB and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than QNB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.55 $12.08 million N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 5.25 $77.76 million $1.65 20.05

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats QNB on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 26, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

