Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Andrew Peller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.
About Andrew Peller
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.