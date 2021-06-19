Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Andrew Peller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

