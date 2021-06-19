Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BUD traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.