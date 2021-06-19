Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Update

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ANTH opened at $0.07 on Friday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

