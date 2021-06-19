AntiMatter Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $4.99 million and $481,490.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00059432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00739688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083902 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 11,043,151 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

