APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from APN Industria REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63.

APN Industria REIT (Â’Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

