Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of APGOF opened at $0.79 on Friday. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62.
About Apollo Gold & Silver
