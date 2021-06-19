Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

