Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,419. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

