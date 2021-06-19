Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

APRE opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

