Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

ARCE stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Arco Platform by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 54,520 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

