Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.13.
ARCE stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.55 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Arco Platform by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 54,520 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.