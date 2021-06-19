Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $94.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

