Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 59.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

