Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 297.1 days.

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.