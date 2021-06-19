Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.14. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 207.06.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.328822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

