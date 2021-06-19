Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.50.
Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.14. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 207.06.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
