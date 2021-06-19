Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s (AJG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

