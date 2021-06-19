Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.21 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 8,055,077 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.02 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.41.

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

