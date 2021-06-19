Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 13th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

