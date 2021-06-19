Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE remained flat at $$59.08 during trading hours on Friday. 259,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

