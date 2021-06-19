ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLLF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

