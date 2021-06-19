Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Down 20.4% in May

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 2,186,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.51.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

