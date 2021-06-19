AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.25.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after buying an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.