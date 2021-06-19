Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 10,070,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

