AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

