Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Avangrid by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

