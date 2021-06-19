Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,092 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

