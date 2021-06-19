Aviva PLC Has $20.62 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,606 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

