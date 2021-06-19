Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVVIY. Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.7315 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.