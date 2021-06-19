Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.40. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

