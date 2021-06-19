Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,399.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,010.83 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,407.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.