Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Avnet stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 978,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,467. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

