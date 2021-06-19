Azuki Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $53,446.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00139030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00182788 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.69 or 0.99813188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.00857223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

