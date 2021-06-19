B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AHT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE AHT opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 134,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

