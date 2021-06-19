B. Riley Raises Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $17.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

