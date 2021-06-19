BaaSid (BAAS) Price Down 3.5% This Week

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $198,254.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00059586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.61 or 0.00738592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00083699 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

