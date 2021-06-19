BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 536 ($7.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 518.67. The company has a market capitalization of £17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of £474.86 ($620.41).

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,203 shares of company stock worth $5,043,023.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.