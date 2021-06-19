Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.34. 8,174,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.76.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.