Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.34. 8,174,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.76.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Earnings History and Estimates for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.