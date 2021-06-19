Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,364 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $28,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

